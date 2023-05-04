'Same Applies To Maharashtra': Ex-CM Ashok Chavan On Congress' 'ban Bajrang Dal' Promise

Mumbai: Amid attacks by BJP leaders on the Congress over the latter's Karnataka poll manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan said it could also be applicable in the western state. Even the BJP has promised to fight religious fundamentalism and terrorism, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Chavan made the remark when he was asked whether the Maharashtra government would do the same if the Karnataka government submits a report against the Bajrang Dal to the Union government.

Chavan said, It is not only the Congress party, but even the BJP in its manifesto has said that it would form a separate police wing to combat religious fundamentalism and terrorism. You should ask them what they mean by it.

The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations, the Congress said in its manifesto.

When asked whether a similar ban would be proposed in Maharashtra as well, Chavan said, Same applies to Maharashtra too. The state government's role is to submit a report stating the reasons and demand a ban against an organisation. But the decision is always taken by the Union government in such situations.

Chavan also shared his views on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti fielding their candidates in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

He said, The NCP needs certain votes to gain back its national party status. But in my opinion, no step should be taken that would benefit the BJP in this election. More candidates in the election mean a division of votes.

Reciting Hanuman Chalisa, that too only at the time of the election is not acceptable. Whatever may be your religious views, the practice should be at home and not in public, he said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of Karnataka on Thursday against the Congress election manifesto and chanted Hanuman Chalisa' at some places.

Bajrang Dal has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit's insignia carries the picture of the deity.