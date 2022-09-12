'Same Path As Babri': Asaduddin Owaisi Fearmongers Over Precedent Set By Gyanvapi Verdict

Hours after a district court in Varanasi held that the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple plea is maintainable, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the court's verdict will lead us to the era of 1980s and 1970s when the Places of Worship Act was not in place. He opined that the plea maintainability verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque case is clearly indicating that the Places of Worship, 1991 holds no importance.

Owaisi said that he hopes that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will approach the Supreme Court. "I believe that with today's order, a lot of things will start in the country. Everyone will now say that we are here before 1947 and with this the motive behind which the Places of Worship Act was built fails. The Act was made to bring an end to conflicts like these but after listening to today's order it seems that again a similar discourse will start and we are heading back to the era of 70s and 80s," he added.

"A destabilising effect will start after this. We're going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue. When judgement on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgement was given on the basis of faith," the AIMIM chief said.

He further said, "When the Kashi Vishwanath expansion happened, which the Prime Minister inaugurated, a property was exchanged from the Muslim side. A registered document is also there. A property can only be exchanged from an owner."

"Though the Supreme Court on May 20 has given an eight weeks freeze after the order given by a district judge, I am sure that the Intezamia committee should appeal and they should appeal. But my apprehension is being proven right. On the day Babri Majid verdict was given I said that that such issues will be picked up in future as well but no one trusted me," he added.

Muslim side to move High Court

Lawyer Merajuddin Siddiqui, representing the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, informed that the Muslim side will now move the Allahabad High Court challenging the lower court's order. The Committee argued that the complaint filed by the Hindu worshippers is in the nature of public interest, and therefore, such a petition should be presented before the High Court.

A Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking their right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri Temple dispute case and posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

Notably, the trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had earlier contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter that is related to the mosque.

Speaking to the media, the Hindu side's advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable."

Image: PTI, ANI