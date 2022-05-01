Same Xiaomi Allowed To Donate Rs 10 Crore To PM CARES Fund: Mahua Moitra On ED Seizure

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday raised objections over the government accepting PM-CARES donations from Xiaomi, the same company whose deposits have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of violating the foreign exchange law.

"ED seizes ₹5,500 crore assets from Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi over Forex law violations. Same Xiaomi allowed to donate ₹10cr to opaque PM CARES fund," the Trinamool leader said.

Stating the issue which had been raised by the Opposition in 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahua Moitra said questions like these were "stonewalled" in the Parliament.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday that Rs 5,551.27 crores lying in the bank accounts of Xiaomi have been seized under relevant sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with alleged "illegal remittances" sent abroad by the Chinese firm in February.

Xiaomi is a trader and distributor of mobile phones in India under the brand name MI. The company started its operations in India in 2014 and began remitting the money the following year.

While it is reported that Xiaomi India procures mobile sets and other products from the manufacturers in India, the entity has not availed any service from the three foreign-based entities to whom such amounts were being transferred.

Under the cover of various unrelated documentaries created amongst the group entities, the company remitted this amount in the guise of royalty abroad which constitutes a violation of Section 4 of the FEMA. The Company also provided misleading information to the banks while remitting the money abroad, as per sources.

Xiaomi issues response after ED action

Shortly after ED's action, Xiaomi reached out to Republic Media Network and issued a statement.

“As a brand committed to India, all our operations are firmly compliant with local laws and regulations. We have studied the order from government authorities carefully. We believe our royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful. These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products. It is a legitimate commercial arrangement for Xiaomi India to make such royalty payments. However, we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings.”