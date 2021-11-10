Sameer Wankhede Denies Nawab Malik's Fake Currency Racket Charge, Calls It 'baseless'

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has dismissed the allegation levelled against him by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik over fake currency racket, by calling it "baseless". His remark came after Malik alleged that post demonetisation, a game of counterfeit notes was going on in Maharashtra under then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Wankhede slammed the BJP leader for claiming that the face value of counterfeit notes seized in 2017 was around 14 crores.

"Nawab Malik's allegations are baseless. The face value of counterfeit notes seized in 2017 was around 10 lakh not around 14 crores. 3 persons were arrested in the matter. At that time DRI had approached NIA to probe the matter, but NIA didn't take over the case," said Sameer Wankhede, NCB-Mumbai, as per ANI.

'Fake currency circulation under Fadnavis govt': Nawab Malik

On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, NCP Leader Nawab Malik stated that the circulation of fake currency was taking place in Maharashtra under the Fadnavis led-BJP government. He further complained that the matter was not transferred to the NIA and the case was later suppressed by Fadnavis.

"With the blessings of Fadnavis, the game of counterfeit notes started in Maharashtra. After demonetisation was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and counterfeit notes were being caught across the country but till October 8, 2017, no case was registered as the game of counterfeit notes was going on in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis. On October 8, 2017, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted raids at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in which counterfeit notes with a face value of 14.56 crores were seized but Devendra Fadnavis had helped suppress this matter," ANI quoted Nawab Malik as saying.

'Maha Ex-CM trying to save Wankhede & Criminals'

Denying association with the "underworld", Nawab Malik further accused Fadnavis of shielding criminals and claimed that he is levelling charges on him just to save Wankhede. Pertinently, the Maharashtra Minister has already accused Wankhede of registering fake cases in order to extort people and creating a fake caste certificate to become an IRS officer.

He stated that criminals like Munna Yadav were appointed as the chairman of the Construction Workers' Board by Devendra Fadnavis during his government. One Haidar Azam, involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, was appointed as chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Corporation by Fadnavis. Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been in contact with several BJP leaders.

(With ANI inputs)