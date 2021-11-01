Sameer Wankhede Reaches NCSC Office Amid Nawab Malik's Accusations Over His Caste

As Nawab Malik's attacks on Sameer Wankhede continue, the NCB Zonal Director has arrived in Delhi on Monday to meet SC commission chairman Vijay Sampla and air his grievances, as per sources. This meeting comes after Arun Haldar, Vice-Chairman of the NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes) visited Sameer's father - Dyandev Wankhede, and assured that his family won't be harassed anymore. The NCSC VC said that an investigation will be done and action will be taken.

Sameer Wankhede to meet SC commission

"Can an official keep a fake certificate in front of the commission? Don’t we have any experience? According to my experience, he (Sameer Wankhede) cannot show a fake certificate or else he will lose his job. We have asked the Maharashtra government for a report on this in 7 days," said Haldar.

On Sunday, Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale refuted all corruption allegations against the NCB Zonal Director. Meeting Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and his father Dyandev Wankhede, Athawale questioned why Nawab Malik - a Muslim - was attacking Wankhede - who he claimed to be is a fellow Muslim. Athawale assured that Wankhede's caste certificate was true and challenged Malik to go to court if false.

Meanwhile, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar said that people must question why A big leader like Athawale was backing an honest officer like her husband. Asserting that the papers presented by her father-in-law were authentic, she questioned 'Who is fraud ? Sameer Wankhede or Nawab Malik?'. Meanwhile, Dyandev Wankhede affirmed his status as a Dalit refuting ay conversion by him or his son.

NCP vs NCB

Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik has sought a probe into Wankhede's status. Incidentally, Wankhede's father's name 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede' has also been mentioned in the birth certificate shared by Malik.

Later, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Now, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) affirmed that no records of any records of the religious conversion of Sameer Wankhede has been found and that his caste certificates are original. Unsatisfied by NCSC, Malik plans to approach the President on the same. He has alleged that he was being targetted due to his profile arrests like - Aryan Khan, Nawab Malik's son-in-law and Rhea Chakraborty. Wankhede has also been accused of extortion to the tune of Rs 8 crores by one of the independent witnesses in the Cordelia cruise drug bust.