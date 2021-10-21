Sameer Wankhede Rubbishes Nawab Malik's Extortion & Dubai Trip Allegations; Demands Proof

NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Friday gave a scathing response to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after the latter accused him of engaging in extortion. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Wankhede quashed claims that he visited Dubai with his family after extorting people in various drugs cases in Mumbai.

Wankhede, who is set to serve a legal notice to the NCP minister, said "Nawab Malik is an honorable Minister and I respect him. But that does not mean he can spread lies about me. His claim that I visited Dubai and Maldives is a blatant lie. I have never been to that place. Speaking of my trip to the Maldives, I had taken all the permissions from the government of India, my seniors, and the competent authorities. So is it a crime to go to the Maldives with my family? I have paid for the trip from my own salary, is it a crime too?" he asked.

The NCB officer said Nawab Malik should provide evidence to support the extortion allegations against him. "Extortion is a dirty word to be used against a government official and he should have proof to address such a serious matter. But does going on a trip with my family mean extortion? It is shocking to hear this coming from a respected minister," he said.

Days after drawing connections between the NCB and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nawab Malik claimed on Thursday that the duo is running "an extortion racket" in the city. Claiming that the anti-drug agency is filing "bogus" cases against people, the NCP Spokesperson demanded a judicial probe in all the matters investigated by it over the past year. He also demanded that the mobile phone and WhatsApp chats of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede be checked to reveal his connections with the saffron party.

Nawab Malik's personal attacks against Sameer Wankhede

In a video message, the Maharashtra minister further hinted at deeper links between Wankhede and the Bollywood industry. He alleged that during the pandemic, Wankhede's family members were in the Maldives when certain celebrities were also there. He also questioned Wankhede's alleged trip to Dubai.

Refuting the allegations, the NCB sleuth said that he has never visited Dubai with his sister Yasmeen Wankhede as claimed by Malik.

"Allegations leveled against me are false and baseless. I never went to Dubai with my sister Yasmeen Wankhede. I never went to Dubai post joining the service. I went to the Maldives on my expenses and at that time I was on leave officially," he added.

NCB releases statement on Nawab Malik's allegations

The Narcotics Control Bureau even released a press statement on Friday, dismissing allegations that he took a trip to Dubai. The information regarding approved leaves for the Maldives was also mentioned by the NCB.

Notably, Nawab Nawab malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by Special NDPS Court last week in connection was a drugs case. Sameer Khan was accused of selling, procuring, purchase and transporting 194.6kg of ganja and 6 CBD sprays and financing illicit trafficking.

Earlier, Malik had claimed that the anti-drug agency was in cahoots with BJP- citing witnesses KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali's BJP links - in the Cordelia drug bust.

Sameer Wankhede exposed the high-profile drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2 in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested.