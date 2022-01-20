Sameer Wankhede's Father Files Contempt Plea Against Nawab Malik Over Continued Defamation

Escalating the fight between ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and NCP minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, Wankhede's father Dynandev filed a contempt plea in the Bombay High Court. Wankhede's plea cited Malik's repeated breaches to defame his family in December and January. Malik and the Wankhedes are embroiled in a tussle over caste conversion allegations, drug accusations etc.

Wankhede files contempt plea against Bombay HC

Recently in December, Malik issued an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court over remarks on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his family despite an assurance given to HC asserting that he would not do so. "I offer my unconditional apology to this court in terms of breaches of the undertaking given on November 25 and November 29," he said in the affidavit. Malik said that he will not make any personal comments against the Wankhede family until the court hears the defamation case filed against him by Dnyandev.

Dynandev Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Malik and a claim of Rs 1.25 crore seeking action on social media reports about his family. Wankhede has maintained his status as a Dalit. He said, "Nawab Malik says that we took away a Dalit's rights. We ourselves are Dalit. My son or I never converted, allegations are false."

NCP Vs NCB

The feud between NCP and NCB began when Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik sought a probe into Wankhede's status. He also alleged that Wankhede's father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede had converted while marrying his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda. Both father and son have refuted the conversion allegations.

Later, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. The NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes) has verified Wankhede's caste certificate and stated that there are no official records of his religious conversion.