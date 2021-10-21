Sameer Wankhede's Sister Yasmeen Says Nawab Malik Angry About NCB's Action On His Relative

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister and advocate Yasmeen Wankhede rubbished allegations levelled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against Wankhede and his sister. She said that the NCP leader is targeting her brother because his relative was arrested. "This is revenge about his ego," she said.

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Nawab Malik, was granted bail by NDPS Court last week in connection with a drugs case. He was accused of selling, procuring, purchasing and transporting 194.6kg of ganja and six CBD sprays, and funding illicit trafficking.

She alleged that her brother is being targeted for doing his duty. "This honest officer, who is my brother, is cleaning the state. Why does Nawab Malik have a problem? His own area, where drugs were freely there, is getting cleaned out. He should be happy and felicitating him," she said.

On the Nationalist Congress Party leader's 'Dubai & Maldives visit' claim, Yasmeen said that Malik should get his facts corrected. "The detail he is sharing is completely incorrect and baseless."

Nawab Malik had earlier alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wankhede's family was in the Maldives when several Bollywood stars were also there. "What was the officer and his family doing in Maldives and Dubai? This has to be clarified by Sameer Wankhede. We demand that he clarify whether he was in Dubai," he said.

On Saturday, Nawab Malik had shared a picture of Mumbai president of Sainik Foundation Fletcher Patel and Yasmeen, and questioned the links between the two. To this, she replied: "Again it's a false allegation. He is the president of Sainik Foundation, Army foundation Maharashtra. Maybe in one or two cases, he (Fletcher) has been asked for help by NCB where he was a witness. Are you questioning soldiers fighting for the country?"

Before Yasmeen, Sameer Wankhede spoke to Republic Media Network, and refuted Nawab Malik's 'Bollywood being targeted claim'. "Out of 227 people, we've been arrested so far this year hardly 2-3 are known, rest are all hardcore peddlers; How can it be claimed that NCB is targeting people," he said.

"For the past 10-15 days my dead mother has been attacked, my father and sister have been abused. He is an honourable minister (Nawab Malik). I respect him a lot but that does not mean I will take a lie. I have never gone to Dubai after being in service. I have been to the Maldives with my family after taking all permission. I have paid from my own salary. have I done a crime?," Wankhede asked.

Image: ANI, PTI