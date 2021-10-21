Sameer Wankhede's Sister Yasmeen Slams Nawab Malik; Says 'he Should Felicitate My Brother'

Minutes after NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told Republic Media Network that he will serve a legal notice to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for levelling fake allegations against him and his family, and stated that he was being targeted for doing his duty, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede also spoke to Republic and hit out at the NCP leader.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Shawan Sen, Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede said that Nawab Malik should be felicitating her brother Sameer for cleaning the state, including 'Nawab Malik's areas where drugs are rampant'. "This honest officer, who is my brother, is cleaning the state. Why does Nawab Malik have a problem? His own area, where drugs were freely there, is getting cleaned out. He should be happy and felicitating him," she said.

Yasmeen Wankhede rejects allegations laid by Nawab Malik

"Please ask respected Mr Nawab Malik Ji to get his facts corrected. When did I go to visit the Maldives? First ask his facts to be corrected. Was he there when I went to Dubai? Whatever his information is and wherever he is getting his them from is completely incorrect. It is baseless. And if he is interested in doing all this, he should go to the right medium to get a little bit informative and educated," Yasmeen Wankhede said.

She further said that the Law is there and Nawab Malik should ask the questions in court so that she can "produce good evidence for him". Calling Nawab Malik a person who is "irresponsive", Yasmeen rejected all the allegations and said "I don't think there is any kind of truth in there."

#EXCLUSIVE: Yasmeen Wankhede, advocate & sister of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, speaks to Republic dismissing NCP's allegations. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/XeeJbjvMLd — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2021

NCP's Nawab Malik levels allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

"Attempts were made to implicate certain people in false cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. What was the officer and his family doing in Maldives and Dubai? This has to be clarified by Sameer Wankhede," the NCP spokesperson & Maharashtra minister said.

"We demand that he clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik added, which Yasmeen had rubbished and said that Sameer Wankhede cannot go anywhere without informing his agency

"Was his family there in Maldives when the entire film industry was in the Maldives? What was the reason behind them going there? Nawab Malik had also asked, to which Sameer Wankhede told Republic that he had gone there with his own money, and asked if he wasn't allowed to do so.

"We are very clear. All this visuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos," Malik said, stating he's ready for the legal battle brought by Sameer Wankhede, who has alleged that he is being targeted because Nawab Malik's son-in-law was also arrested by NCB in a drugs matter, being released on bail last week.