Sanatan Dharma Row: DMK MP A Raja Faces Police Complaint For Abusing Hindu Faith

BJP termed A Raja's remarks against Sanatan Dharma as “outrageous and vitriolic” and slammed the opposition parties.

Isha Bhandari

A case has been filed against I.N.D.I.A bloc MP A Raja for calling Sanatan ‘HIV and Leprosy’. Raja on Thursday, September 7 stoking another controversy in the Sanatan Dharma row said that Udhayanidhi Stalin had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas.

In a video, A Raja while talking to the media said that he is prepared for a debate on Sanatan Dharma.

"I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma', thereafter you decide,” said the DMK leader. 

A Raja’s remark outrageous and vitriolic: BJP 

Coming down heavily on the DMK leader, BJP termed the Tamil Nadu's Minister remarks against Sanatan Dharma as “outrageous and vitriolic” and slammed the opposition parties saying Raja’s comments reflect the I.N.D.I.A bloc's "mental bankruptcy" and "deep-rooted Hinduphobia".

"Changing name does not conceal one's intent and character," Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

He further said that the country is watching how the Congress and its "friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat". Let these "hate-mongers" be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth," Pradhan added. 

Congress’ Acharya Pramod Krishnam hits out at DMK

Stating that the DMK will sink I.N.D.I.A, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the statements are “anti-Indian.” 

“A Raja and Stalin will make I.N.D.I.A bloc titanic,” posted the Congress leader on X (Formerly Twitter). 

