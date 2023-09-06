Sanatan Dharma Row: FIR Filed Against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge In UP's Rampur

An FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, the police said on Wednesday.

Following his call for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma and Kharge's support of it, they both were booked.

The two were booked on Tuesday at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups).

Lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi filed the FIR after complaining that the politician's remarks had hurt their sentiments. They cited media reports regarding Stalin's statement.

At a gathering on Saturday in Tamil Nadu, Stalin compared the Sanatan Dharma to maladies like dengue, fever and malaria.

Political parties reacted negatively to his remarks, with the BJP calling on the Congress to denounce his comments.

(This is a developing story, further details awaited)