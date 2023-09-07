Sanatan Dharma Row: Second FIR Filed In Madurai Against BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya

Tamil Nadu Police registered a second FIR in Madurai against BJP IT wing leader Amit Malviya on Thursday (September 7). It can be considered to be a counter-FIR to Uttar Pradesh police booking DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma. An FIR was also registered a day ago in Tamil Nadu over Malviya’s post on social media where he alleged Udhayanidhi of calling for ‘genocide of 80% population of Bharat'.

Amit Malviya, in response to Udhayanidhi's statement, took to micro-blogging platform, X, and said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma. DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long-standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed in the Mumbai meet?"

The BJP leader’s post came in response to Udhayanidhi's remarks which he made during his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday. The DMK leader drew parallels between Sanatan Dharma and diseases like coronavirus, malaria and dengue and added that such things should not be opposed but eradicated.

FIR against Udhayanidhi

Rampur police in UP registered an FIR against Udayanidhi and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge — sons of Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively. The FIR was registered against a complainant by Ram Singh Lodhi, a lawyer who alleged that Udhayanidhi and Priyank have hurt his religious sentiments by making "statements against Sanatan Dharma".

Priyank was also booked as he backed Udhayanidhi and said, "…Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease."

Multiple FIRs, including one in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, have been registered against Jr Stalin for allegedly outraging the religious feelings of the followers of Sanatan Dharma.