Sanatan Dharma Row: TN CM Stalin Backs Son Udhayanidhi, Questions PM Modi's Comments

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday defended his son and minister in his cabinet, Udhayanidhi Stalin on his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark. MK Stalin said in his statement that it was disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM Modi mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers.

In a statement which was released on Thursday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, "He (Udhayanidhi) expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs... Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."

On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated', Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says "He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious… pic.twitter.com/pq2GP0esRp — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

The Tamil Nadu CM also said "It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?"

The Tamil Nadu minister compared "Sanatan Dharma" to maladies like dengue and malaria while speaking in a writers' conference in Chennai. The minister asserted that Sanatan Dharma is contrary to the concept of social justice, saying that the Hindu religion should not only be rejected but also "eradicated."

The 'anti-Hindu' statement made by CM MK Stalin's minister son prompted the BJP leaders to immediately criticise the DMK. Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the Saffron Party, claimed that the minister's remark was nothing less than a call for genocide and was part of the "Sanatana Virodh" history.

Udhayanidhi clarified that he had not made any such calls during his talk at the writers' convention in Chennai in response to the accusations that he had promoted Genocide. "I have not called for any Genocide. My words are being twisted by them (BJP)." he said.

Udhayanidhi questioned, "Why are NDA ally AIADMK leaders not opening their mouths?" in response to a question concerning I.N.D.I.A coalition leaders' silence in response to his remark.

(With inputs from agencies)