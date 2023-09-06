Sanatana Dharma Row: Stalin Jr Highlights Caste Discrimination By Bringing Up Prez Murmu

Udhayanidhi Stalin seems to remain defiant about his recent comment on the Sanatan Dharma, which has drawn sharp criticism from several political factions. In a bid to justify his controversial remarks about eradicating the Sanata Dharma, Stalin Jr has now dragged the President of India into the matter. Fielding questions from the media on September 5, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader reasoned that President Droupadi Murmu (the country's first Dalit president) not being invited to the inauguration event of the new Parliament building remains the biggest recent example of persisting caste discrimination being practised in the Hindu society.

Udhayanidhi was asked if he could quote any example of practices of caste discrimination that needs to be eradicated from the society, when the minister highlighted the inauguration event of the new Parliament building, noting that President Murmu not being invited to the inauguration stands in deposition for the persistent caste system intrinsic to the Sanatan Dharma, reported news agnency ANI.

"President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, that is the best current example,” said Udhayanidhi, reiterating that he would not apologise for his remarks.

However, just after saying this, the DMK minister went on to clarify that it must not be looked at as a political statement, as he was just answering the question put forth by the reporter.

Earlier, Congress along with several other political outfits, had targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for not inviting President Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had termed the central government's move of appointing a president from the Dalit and Tribal community as an electoral gimmick, suggesting that the invitation was not extended to President Murmu by the BJP government due to veiled reasons, attributing it to caste/community identity.

Opposition parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI), among others, had joined the bandwagon, criticising the BJP government.

With the fresh statement, Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, remains defiant about his allegedly derogatory remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Stalin Jr had called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma, equating it to diseases like dengue, malaria and COVID-19.