On Tuesday, right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha denied having purchased any property from Dawood Ibrahim as alleged by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. According to this organisation, the NCP leader was levelling this charge to deflect from ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' serious allegations against him. Maintaining that there was nothing wrong in the land deal with Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan, Malik had claimed, "Iqbal Dawood Kaskar's house in Konkan was purchased by Sanatan Sanstha. So should we say that Sanatan has a connection with Dawood (Ibrahim)"?

In a statement, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans remarked, "Very low-level politics is going on in the Mumbai drug case. The Sanatan Sanstha has not purchased any property of Dawood. In reality, Ajay Srivastava- an advocate from Delhi purchased the property as per the news published in the newspapers of Ratnagiri. He announced that he will set up a school named 'Sanatan Dharma Pathshala' for small children. Sanatan Sanstha has no connection with advocate Ajay Srivastava."

"Nawab Malik should not become a laughing stock by making false allegations pertaining to Sanatan Sanstha without knowing adequate information. This is a conspiracy to spread misconceptions about Hindu organizations by linking Sanatan Sanstha to Dawood. We hope that the Maharashtra government will advise Nawab Malik in this matter," the spokesperson of the right-wing added. Rajhans also warned of taking legal action against Malik.

Devendra Fadnavis accuses Nawab Malik of having 'underworld' links

The war of words between the two leaders commenced on November 1 when Nawab Malik accused Fadnavis of being the "mastermind" of the drug mafia. Refuting this charge, the former Maharashtra CM promised to make public proof about the NCP leader's links with the underworld after Diwali. Addressing a press briefing a day earlier, Fadnavis alleged that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate at Rs.30 lakh, he said that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Salim Patel, the power of attorney holder of Goawala and Plumber and Khan respectively. Moreover, he divulged that the NCP leader's son Faraz Malik was a signatory to this deal with Patel and Khan. Fadnavis claimed, "In 2003, he (Nawab Malik) became a tenant in this property. He transferred his tenancy and then purchased it. This shows a direct connection to the underworld". Moreover, he alleged, "There are 5 such properties in which there is 100% an underworld angle in 4 of them".