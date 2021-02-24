Sandeep Dikshit Adds New Logic To Rahul Gandhi's 'North Vs South' Row; Bats For 'priority'

Justifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'North versus South' politics, fellow party-neta Sandeep Dikshit said that there is nothing wrong with what he said. He said that being an MP of that area, it is Rahul Gandhi's responsibility to give them a priority. Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress party member said that as far as division and dissolution is concerned, the saffron party should not give a lesson to others on this because the party itself has divided the people of the country on the basis of religion.

Sandeep Dikshit said, "BJP has always forced things of its own understanding on the citizens of the country. before saying anything on divide and rule politics, the part should first look at its own history."

READ | Congress-led SDA To Protest In Puducherry On Feb 24 Over 'Centre's Role' In Govt Collapse

Congress justifies Rahul's North-South politics

Taking a jibe at Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Dikshit said that just because Smirti and other BJP leaders have the mic to voice their opinions loudly, it does not prove that they are the true well-wishers of the country. He further said that there was a time in the past when BJP used to give importance to the Hindi language only and ignored other languages. Before pointing fingers at Rahul Gandhi, BJP should know about its own history, " the congress member added.

The statement by the Congress politician comes after senior BJP leaders including party chief JB Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along others lashed out at the Congress leader for disrespecting North Indian. BJP had also accused Rahul Gandhi of following practices of dividing the country during an election rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Rahul Gandhi: 'BJP attacks my every step'

After facing massive backlash from several leaders over his 'North vs South' comparison politics, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has replied and hit back at the BJP. Responding to the reactions from his political opponents, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not 'afraid' of criticism from the ruling BJP. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Gandhi remarks that he always fights the BJP and the RSS, inspite of their constant attacks against him.

"I fight the BJP and I fight the ideology of the RSS every single day. Every step I take and the BJP attacks me." said Rahul Gandhi.

And I’m not afraid. I’ll continue this fight with non-violence.



Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/VqMtV7nDnL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2021

READ | WATCH: Andhra Pradesh Congress Leader Rides A Camel In Protest Against Rising Fuel Prices

Rahul Gandhi indulges in North-South politics

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader sparked controversy as he engaged in a shocking comparison of North vs South India. In a bid to woo voters in poll-bound Kerala, he stated that people in the state are 'interested in issues', thereby giving him a platform for different type of politics'.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Supports Rihanna's Tweet On Farmers, Blames Govt For Sustained Protests

"My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

READ | WATCH: Jharkhand Congress Leaders Fight At Party Meeting; Terms It 'internal Issue'