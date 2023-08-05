Sandeep Dikshit Fumes Over Karnataka Health Minister's Visit To Delhi Mohalla Clinics

Sandeep Dikshit, a Congress leader, expressed his displeasure at Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's visit to the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi without prior consultation with the Delhi leaders on August 5. Dikshit argued that Rao should have contacted the Delhi leadership before making the visit, stating that most of the Mohalla Clinics in Delhi remain closed.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dikshit questioned why senior leaders were giving importance to a party that seemed to be more focused on attacking Congress rather than the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in other states. "As far as the presence of AAP in the Indian alliance is concerned, there are lions in the jungle as well as elephants, and some jackals are also there," he remarked.

Adding to the political friction, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took a skeptical stance on the Congress-AAP alliance, stating, "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" Poonawala emphasized that the alliance appeared to be merely a matter of convenience and predicted that AAP would abandon the coalition shortly after the Delhi Services Bill voting.

In the midst of the heated exchanges, Home Minister Amit Shah's relationship with AAP was also brought into focus. Dikshit alleged that Shah and AAP had a good rapport, often engaging in talks and making decisions through mutual consent. The Aam Aadmi Party still does not attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana but attacks the Congress party only.