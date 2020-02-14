Sandeep Dikshit Lashes Out At Senior Leader Jairam Ramesh Over His 'Coronavirus' Remark

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday lashed out at the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his 'Coronavirus' comment. According to him, the senior leaders are the ones who are answerable.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Dikshit said, "He is a part of our policy-making body. He is very close to our senior leaders. These days, our strategy is planned through Rajya Sabha. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He should know better. Why are the ones who are accountable asking questions? I feel weird that these days in Congress, the ones who are supposed to answer questions, are asking questions."

He further questioned, "Why are they silent since 2014? Every party has its strengths and weaknesses. But we knew this even before 2015. What are you doing? These are the ones who can make the party strong. They say that the ground leaders should be given a chance, but he is not a ground-level leader, he became a minister. This is double standards."

Jairam Ramesh's 'Coronavirus' statement

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed the party's loss in the Delhi Assembly elections as an 'unmitigated disaster like the Coronavirus'. He also mentioned that the BJP utilised the Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protest to "polarise" votes in Delhi.

Citing the Delhi Assembly election results Ramesh said, "BJP has not won but the result is a disaster for the Congress also. It is an unmitigated disaster like coronavirus for the Congress."

Read: Congress' Jairam Ramesh questions Shaheen Bagh protest, says its serving BJP's agenda

Delhi assembly elections result

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While the BJP secured eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

Read: Union Minister Naqvi slams 'history-sheeter' Congress on Rahul pondering Pulwama 'benefit'

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Delhi election: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit blames senior brass for debacle

Read: Congress' Jairam Ramesh makes anti-beef & pro-vegeterian pitch to combat climate change