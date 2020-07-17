Post-suspension From Congress, Sanjay Jha Lambasts 'blind Personality Cult Worship'

Stepping up his attack on the Congress party, suspended party leader Sanjay Jha on Friday opined that blind personality cult worship is very dangerous. Taking an indirect dig at some of his colleagues who have been vociferously defending the Gandhi family on the handling of the Rajasthan political crisis, Jha mentioned that the lines between Congress and BJP were blurring. Earlier in the day, he contended that the Congress party had losing out because of its refusal to reconcile with Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

There is nothing more dangerous than blind personality cult worship. The lines between Congress and BJP are getting blurred. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 17, 2020

Read: Vasundhara Raje's Alleged Attempt To 'save' Congress In Rajasthan Thrills Digvijaya Singh

Suspension from party

Jha who served as the spokesperson of Congress for a long time fell out with the party leadership after he wrote two newspaper columns calling for reforms within the party. After being removed as the national spokesperson in June, he gave multiple interviews claiming that the Congress party was unable to mount an effective challenge to the Narendra Modi-led government. On Tuesday, he was suspended from Congress with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

This is being perceived as a consequence of his vocal support for Sachin Pilot. In several interviews and tweets, Jha advised Congress to replace Ashok Gehlot with Pilot to end the political turmoil in Rajasthan. According to Jha, he was neither issued a show-cause notice nor given an opportunity to reply.

Read: Gajendra Shekhawat 'Ready To Face Probe'; Says Voice In Congress' Rajasthan Tape Isn't His

Pilot and 18 other MLAs move Rajasthan HC

On Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur. He urged the MLAs to talk on party forums instead of communicating through the media. Meanwhile, Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenged the disqualification notice issued to them in the Rajasthan High Court.

The disqualification notice has been challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. Appearing for the Assembly Speaker, Congress RS MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the plea, citing that the final decision on the disqualification petitions has not been taken. The matter was referred to a division bench and the hearing is underway currently.

Read: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot Camp Demands HC To Stall Speaker's Order