Sanjay Jha Slams PM Modi Over 'quitting Social Media' Post; Calls Its 'trickery'

Politics

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quitting social media' post and termed it 'trickery'. 

Sanjay Jha

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Monday, March 2, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quitting social media' post and termed it 'trickery'. This comes after PM Modi announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Monday. The prime minister made this announcement on his official Twitter account and added that he will keep everyone posted. 

Taking to his Twitter, Sanjay Jha asked everyone to not fall for this 'drama' and termed this move by the prime minister as a stunt. He added that the PM Modi could be "promoting BJP's digital property instead".

READ: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts": PM Modi's big announcement

Rahul Gandhi's First Response To PM Modi's Post

Reacting to PM Modi's post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe and said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

READ: Alka Lamba slams PM Modi over 'quitting social media' post, links it with Delhi violence

Congress advises PM Modi to give this advice to 'troll army'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people', while Karti Chidambaram appreciated PM Modi's thoughts. 

READ: BJP Karnataka slams Rahul Gandhi after he attacks PM Modi's 'quitting social media' intent

READ: KTR hopes PM Modi's account is not hacked, asks whether he's hinting at a 'Digital Detox'

 

