Sanjay Jha Slams PM Modi Over 'quitting Social Media' Post; Calls Its 'trickery'

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Monday, March 2, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quitting social media' post and termed it 'trickery'. This comes after PM Modi announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Monday. The prime minister made this announcement on his official Twitter account and added that he will keep everyone posted.

Taking to his Twitter, Sanjay Jha asked everyone to not fall for this 'drama' and termed this move by the prime minister as a stunt. He added that the PM Modi could be "promoting BJP's digital property instead".

Don’t fall for Mr Modi’ ruse on social media quitting drama. It’s trickery.



“ This Sunday” means only for that one day. It’s a stunt. He will instead promote some #BJP digital property on Sunday. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 2, 2020

READ: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts": PM Modi's big announcement

Rahul Gandhi's First Response To PM Modi's Post

Reacting to PM Modi's post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe and said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

READ: Alka Lamba slams PM Modi over 'quitting social media' post, links it with Delhi violence

Congress advises PM Modi to give this advice to 'troll army'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people', while Karti Chidambaram appreciated PM Modi's thoughts.

Respected Modi ji,



Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name!



Sincere Regards,

Citizens of India. https://t.co/hGtf64Fyf9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 2, 2020

The urge to give up SM is to be appreciated. The toxicity of this medium is a bane. https://t.co/Dcp112TSlt — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 2, 2020

READ: BJP Karnataka slams Rahul Gandhi after he attacks PM Modi's 'quitting social media' intent

READ: KTR hopes PM Modi's account is not hacked, asks whether he's hinting at a 'Digital Detox'