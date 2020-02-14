'Was It Intelligence Failure?': Sanjay Nirupam Calls For Investigation On Pulwama Attack

On the first anniversary of the heinous Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam while denying of playing any politics, has raised questions whether there was an intelligence failure or negligence from authorities despite having information which led to the attack on the CRPF convoy. He stated that an investigation on this attack is necessary in order to prevent such an attack in the future.

"We don't want to play any politics on Pulwama, but today being the first anniversary of Pulwama, there will be several questions raised on the matter. Firstly, was it an intelligence failure that such a big attack was orchestrated? Secondly, how did the 350 KG RDX reach the site? Why was there no arrangement to check these kinds of movements? Thirdly, we got to see a letter writing by a CRPF officer during that time who had requested the central government to airlift the CRPF personnel instead of taking them by road. What were the compulsions that they were taking by road only? So an investigation is necessary because we want to know if our security agencies or the government agencies did a mistake. It is necessary to know so that an incident like Pulwama can be prevented in future", Nirupam said while speaking with Republic Media Network.

The Congress leader also took to Twitter to pay tributes to martyrs and reiterated his questions on the attack. "Salute to all 40 CRCRF jawans on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Every citizen has the right to know how and why our government and security agencies failed in that terrorist attack. This right is also of the families of the martyrs. There shouldn't be another Pulwama hence the culprits need to be identified", Nirupam tweeted in Hindi.

Besides Sanjay Nirupam, a hoard of Congress leaders targetted the central government on the Pulwama anniversary. Congress leaders such as Digvijay Singh and Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government asking 'who benefitted from the attack?' despite Pakistan-based terrorist organisation JeM claimed the responsibility of the cowardly attack.

The cowardly Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

