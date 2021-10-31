Sanjay Nirupam Claims Param Bir Singh In Belgium, Demands Answers From State, Centre

After tweeting about former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's alleged run to Belgium, on Saturday, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam spoke exclusively to Republic and provided details about his accusations.

The senior Congress leader questioned both the Maharashtra and Central governments and demanded answers on how these reports that he claimed are coming. The fresh allegation had come on the same day when the Mumbai sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claims Param Bir in Belgium

"To be a Mumbai CP is a prestigious post, in this condition, he alleged the Government of 100 crore corruption charge and then investigation began later it was found that Param Bir himself used to run a big extortion racket and there are five FIRs against him, still Mumbai Police has not found him. As far as I know, Mumbai Police has maybe stated in court that Param is on the run. What we have learnt right now is that he has run away from India and maybe he ran to Belgium via Nepal, (sic)" Sanjay Nirupam said.

Sanjay Nirupam raises three questions

Commenting on the former Mumbai police commissioner's disappearance, the Congress leader raised three questions. He said:

"Maharashtra police or Mumbai police go and bring small criminals who run away to Bihar, UP, this person after committing a major crime remained in Chandigarh for 6 months, why police took no action? (sic)"

"The Centre says that border security is vigilant, recently BSF was given the responsibility to check security up till 50 km, how did Param Bir run in this condition? (sic)"

"Was Param Bir Singh given a safe passage? Both the Governments need to answer. (sic)"

Non-bailable warrants against Mumbai's ex-CP

A Mumbai sessions court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, three days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had filed an application at the court seeking the same. It has been purported that the ex-Mumbai CP has reportedly fled the country, or is at the very least, absconding.

On Thursday, October 28, the Thane Magistrate Court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir. The court directed the Thane Police to arrest Param Bir Singh and produce him. Acting upon the non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh, Thane Police wrote to the Malabar Hill police station seeking help to arrest Param Bir. Interestingly on the same day, the ex-top cop himself sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission.