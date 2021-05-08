Sanjay Nirupam Downplays 'Third COVID Wave'; Advises Centre To 'not Scare People'

Downplaying the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday, claimed that the government is creating fear among the public as there is 'no consensus over 3rd wave'. He advised the Centre to prepare to handle the likely surge rather than scaring people as they were already afraid. India currently has 37,23,446 active COVID cases, 1,79,30,960 recovered cases and 2,38,270 fatalities.

Nirupam downplays 3rd wave fears

भारत के वैज्ञानिक #Covid19 की तीसरी लहर की आशंका पर एकमत नहीं हैं।

कुछ कह रहे है,तीसरी लहर आएगी,कुछ कह रहे हैं,नहीं आएगी।

मगर सरकार में बैठे लोग तीसरी लहर के नाम पर सरेआम डर पैदा कर रहे हैं।

यह गलत है।

लोग पहले से भयभीत हैं।उन्हें डराने की बजाय सरकारें इससे निपटने की तैयारी करें। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) May 8, 2021

Centre on 3rd wave

On Wednesday, Principal Scientific Advisor Prof K Vijay Raghavan asserted that a third wave of the virus also awaits the country and was ''ineveitable''. Pointing out that there was no clarity as to when the third phase will occur, the Ministry urged the people and the country to prepare well in advance. He added, "We cannot do too much on their transmissibility, We can upgrade vaccines and adopt new strategies when variants come".

Pointing out that the Scientists were ready for the third wave and any more waves to come thereafter, Raghavan threw light upon the measures being taken to monitor new variants. "Mutations are not new to the virus, but when mutations can impact the gene of virus it becomes a new variant." The govt is monitoring international passengers, taking community samples of those who got re-infected or infected after vaccination to see if there is a new variant present. "Preliminary data shows Covidshield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are effective on variants, Detailed data is in making," he said.

However, Raghavan added, "If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts & the cities everywhere. As of now 12 states have a high caseload of cases with Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand on the upward trend.

Maharashtra third wave prep

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children. The setting up of the paediatric task force comes in response to a report submitted by the medical experts suggesting that the third wave could be fatal for children. The SC too has pulled up the Centre asking it is preparing to tackle the third wave.