Sanjay Nirupam Fumes Over Sena Backing Pawar For UPA Chief, Muses 'Raut Maybe Joining NCP'

Fuming over Shiv Sena's backing to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson, ex-Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said that Sena MP Sanjay Raut may be planning to join NCP. Warning Sena to worry about its own party, he asserted that Rahul Gandhi was presiding over UPA meetings in Sonia Gandhi's absence. Nirupam has often been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, targetting Sena's several ideological tiffs with the Congress.

Nirupam: 'Raut maybe planning to join NCP'

"Shiv Sena should worry about its own party than Congress. With respect to UPA, it is still unclear whether Shiv Sena is in UPA or NDA. In Delhi, they (Shiv Sena) vote with BJP in Lok Sabha and then abstain from voting in the other house. UPA chairperson is Sonia Gandhi and in her absence due to ill-health, Rahul Gandhi is chairing the meetings," he said. When asked about Raut's backing for Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson, he said, "Maybe Raut is preparing to leave Shiv Sena and join NCP. If he keeps this hate campaign against Congress, then he will have to pay for it."

Pointing out Shiv Sena's double-speak on Farm Bills, he said, "When it comes to farmers' protest, it is the Congress which is aggressively campaigning against the Farm Bills. Till now, Shiv Sena has not played any lead role in nullifying the Farm Bills in Maharashtra. There is no guarantee as to what their ground is. We don't know what their position will be tomorrow. Why is there such a big difference in Shiv Sena's stance on Farm Bills when the bills were made and now?" Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said that 'Shiv Sena is not part of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and a tie-up between two parties is limited to Maharashtra only'.

Raut: 'Opposition should unite against BJP'

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, Raut called for expanding the scope of the Congress-led UPA bloc, saying the Opposition should unite against the "dictatorial attitude" of the Centre and provide a "formidable alternative" to the Narendra Modi government. He also said Sonia Gandhi effectively led the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) all these years and now the time has come to expand its scope by inducting more allies. He added, "A weak opposition is bad for democracy".

"What is important is the support of people. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar has support from a cross-section of people," he said, when asked if Sharad Pawar can replace Sonia Gandhi. Recently, reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Incidentally, Pawar along with Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma was expelled from the Congress in 1999 after he took issue with Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin.

