Maharashtra: Cong Hints At Extension Of Lockdown, Seeks Assurance On Supply Of Essentials

On Saturday, Congrees leader Sanjay Nirupam took to Twitter and hinted at a likely extention of the lockdown in Maharashtra till April 30 with the number of COVID-19 cases in the country witnessing a surge.

Lockdown extension likely

Govt of Maharashtra is probably willing to extend #Lockdown till 30th April.

They must go ahead & We all must support this decision.

But Govt will have to ensure that supply of essential commodities such as food grains,fruit & veggies, milk & medicines is not disrupted.#covid19 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 11, 2020

The former MP stated that state government is willing to extend the lockdown, but remarked that the central government will have to ensure that there is no disturbance in the supply of essential commodities. Congress party is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi which is led by Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases across the country, crossing the 1000 mark this week. The number of reported cases in the state are 1574 with 110 deaths.

The tweet comes in the background of PM Modi's meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states, wherein a decision regarding the extension of the lockdown will be made. The states of Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan have already announced the extension of lockdown till 30 April in the respective states.

Earlier, addressing floor leaders of various parties who have representation in Parliament, PM Modi had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life". According to an official statement, he said states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

PM Modi, on March 24, after consultation with leaders across the country announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country, PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

PM Modi said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

