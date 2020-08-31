Sanjay Nirupam Reacts To SC's Re 1 Fine To Prashant Bhushan In Contempt Case

On Monday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam reacted to Supreme Court verdict on the contempt of court case against advocate Prashant Bhushan. The SC bench imposed a symbolic fine of Rs 1 on Prashant Bhushan after holding him guilty in the case, asking him to either pay the fine by September 15 or accept 3-month imprisonment and 3 years of debarment from practice in the apex court.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam highlighted the contradictory verdict, asserting that on one side freedom of expression means the resolve to remain intact, on the other hand, Prashant Bhushan is being fined.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी इन दिनों मजाक कर रहा है।

एक तरफ #FreedomOfExpression को अक्षुण्ण रखने का संकल्प व्यक्त कर रहा है,दूसरी तरफ #PrashantBhushan पर एक रू० का जुर्माना लगा रहा है।

दोनों एक-दूसरे की विरोधी भूमिका नहीं है ? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) August 31, 2020

The bench also criticised Bhushan’s actions during the pendency of the contempt case against him stating that he had tried to interfere with the ongoing judicial process by releasing his statements in the press even before they were filed before the top court. This is not the first time that the Supreme Court has pulled up Bhushan for making press statements on sub-judice matters.

SC holds Bhushan guilty

On 14 August, the SC had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for posting tweets to malign the image of the judiciary. Maintaining that Bhushan's tweet commenting on CJI SA Bobde's photo on a motorcycle in Nagpur and alleging the 'SC is under lockdown' was factually incorrect. It also said that the comments on the CJI to hint that he is keeping the SC in lockdown was malicious and has a tendency to 'shake the confidence' of the public at large in the judiciary.

Observing on Bhushan's second tweet alleging the SC and the previous four CJI's role in the 'destruction of Indian democracy in the past 6 years', the SC said that the criticism is not against a particular judge but the institution of the Supreme Court and the institution of the CJI. Slamming the SC's ruling, prominent personalities, retired SC judges, senior lawyers, former bureaucrats, politicians, and human rights organisation have criticised the top court’s order against Bhushan. In response, bar councils of Maharashtra and Goa unanimously passed a resolution to support the Supreme Court ruling.

