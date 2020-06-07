Sanjay Nirupam Slams Shiv Sena For Attacking Sonu Sood; explains Reason For Sena's Anger

After Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed ally Shiv Sena over the criticism of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, another party leader Sanjay Nirupam has also echoed similar sentiments, stating that Sena was criticising Sonu Sood because the ruling party couldn't find a solution to the migrant workers' crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is unfortunate that Shiv Sena which is the ruling party is criticising Sonu Sood who came across as a messiah to the migrant workers," said Nirupam.

"The reason why Shiv Sena has stooped so low is that they themselves failed to provide a solution to the migrant workers' crisis from Maharashtra. The migrants suffered as the government couldn't provide them with food and ration, and there were always differences in opinions among the party over sending the migrants back to their home states," he added.

Sonu Sood did extraordinary work during the crisis by helping migrant workers generously.

Instead of honouring him with a big heart, #Shivsena is criticising him.

Shivsena is a ruling party. It should not stoop to this level to hide it's failure in handling migrants’ crisis. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 7, 2020

Abhishek Manu Singhvi condemns Shiv Sena

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also challenged ally Shiv Sena over criticizing Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers reach their homes. Taking to Twitter, he questioned why the actor should be slammed if he is "genuinely" helping the migrants. He further asserted that if private citizens come forward to help, they should be welcomed and encouraged.

Why slam #SonuSood if he is genuinely helping? If private citizen comes forward ( IF GENUINE) to help citizens, they should we welcomed & encouraged as it fills a gap. #States with best intentions may be unable to do all — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 7, 2020

Sanjay Raut criticizes Sonu Sood

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his 'Saamna' Editorial appeared to hit out at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden, targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his deeds. He wrote, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant labourers to his home in other states," and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

He also questioned the Bollywood actor as to where is he getting the buses from during the lockdown period. He asked, "When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?" Launching a further attack, Raut wrote that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his relentless services for the migrant labourers to ensure their safe journey to their respective homes amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown. He has, until now, chartered buses, trains, airplanes to ferry stranded migrants, primarily from Mumbai, to their hometowns in states all across the country. He had also arranged for airlifting 147 Odia speaking girls stuck at Kochi at an embroidery factory and ensured their return to their hometown Bhubaneswar. He has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon, with netizens likening him to a sort of logistics powerhouse, asking him to 'send things from one place to another.'

Raut has since stood by his criticisms.

