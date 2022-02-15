Last Updated:

Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Using Central Agencies To Pressurise Shiv Sena, MVA Govt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and claimed that they are using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition MVA

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
BJP

Image: PTI


Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and claimed that they were using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Raut claimed that the BJP is "pressurising us to bow down". In addition, the Sena leader claimed that the central agencies are also hounding his and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's family members. 

"They (BJP) want the MVA government to collapse and they're pressurising us to bow down. The Enforcement Directorate officials are behind Pawar Saheb's family members. The ED is also behind me and my close relatives. The BJP is using central agencies against us," claimed Sanjay Raut

'Thackeray family is being accused of building bungalows in Alibaug': Sanjay Raut 

Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. However, the Shiv Sena MP refuted these claims and said that he will take journalists to these bungalows, and if they are not found then the "BJP should be shown its place". Moreover, Raut has also stated that some BJP leaders have claimed that the MVA government will collapse on March 10. 

READ | Sanjay Raut defends Maha govt over wine sale in supermarkets: 'Will double farmer income'

BJP-Sena fallout

Before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena had repeatedly maintained that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was  refused by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, the Shiv Sena formed a post-poll alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister and his maiden term commenced on November 28, 2019. 

READ | Necessary for Maha govt to cooperate if ED raids linked to national security: Sanjay Raut
READ | Shiv Sena defends Rahul Gandhi against Himanta Sarma's tirade: 'Why abuse his mother?'
READ | Sena threatens to 'destroy BJP'; Sanjay Raut warns '3.5 BJP leaders to be arrested soon'
READ | 'Anna Hazare speaking BJP's language': Shiv Sena slams social activist amid wine sale row
Tags: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND