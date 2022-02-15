Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Using Central Agencies To Pressurise Shiv Sena, MVA Govt

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and claimed that they were using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Raut claimed that the BJP is "pressurising us to bow down". In addition, the Sena leader claimed that the central agencies are also hounding his and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's family members.

"They (BJP) want the MVA government to collapse and they're pressurising us to bow down. The Enforcement Directorate officials are behind Pawar Saheb's family members. The ED is also behind me and my close relatives. The BJP is using central agencies against us," claimed Sanjay Raut

Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. However, the Shiv Sena MP refuted these claims and said that he will take journalists to these bungalows, and if they are not found then the "BJP should be shown its place". Moreover, Raut has also stated that some BJP leaders have claimed that the MVA government will collapse on March 10.

BJP-Sena fallout

Before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena had repeatedly maintained that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, the Shiv Sena formed a post-poll alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister and his maiden term commenced on November 28, 2019.