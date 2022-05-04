Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Using Raj Thackeray To Divide Hindus; 'Black Day For Hindutva'

'The loudspeaker ruckus is a conspiracy of the BJP and they have made Raj Thackeray a scapegoat for their politics,' Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed on May 4. Speaking to reporters, Raut called May 4 a 'black day for Hindutva', and alleged that even temples in Shirdi and otherwise, were suffering because of the loudspeaker controversy.

"Someone is firing guns from the shoulders of the MNS. In Maharashtra, many religious places hold morning aarti. Even in Shirdi. But due to the mosque-loudspeakers issue, the prayers from Shirdi also couldn't happen. Many people have approached our office because of this and said that we are unable to pray in the morning using loudspeakers," said Sanjay Raut.

"Today is the black day for Hindutva. One day Hindus will be on the road against this. If loudspeakers are to be removed, it will have to be done with every religion. There is a law on loudspeakers in mosques and action will be taken accordingly," he added.

With MNS workers being detained all over the state, party chief Raj Thackeray assured that his loudspeaker protest would not just be a one-day affair. Commenting on the MNS chief's stoic stance, Raut alleged that Raj Thackeray had been made a 'scapegoat for BJP's politics'.

"From rural Maharashtra, many people have cancelled bhajans. We are receiving complaints in this regard. Who is responsible for this? The Nav Hindutvavadi Owaisi is responsible. By using Raj Thackeray they (BJP) want to create a divide among Hindus also. Supreme court orders will have to be followed by everyone. And our temples are paying the cost of that. This is a black day for our Hindutva," he said.

Over 1,000 MNS activists detained

The Maharashtra Police has launched a state-wide crackdown on Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and activists on the day of his deadline, May 4. So far, over 1,000 MNS activists have been detained, while prohibitory notices have been issued to another 14,000 workers to prevent them from playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in retaliation.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray and organisers of his May 1 rally have been booked by the Aurangabad police over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case, which the Sangli Police has urged the Mumbai Police to implement. In addition to this, the Mumbai police have served the MNS supremo a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, related to preventing cognisable offences, as a precautionary measure.

Image: PTI, ANI