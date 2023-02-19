Sanjay Raut accuses 'dishonest group' for buying Shiv Sena symbol; 'Rs 2000 cr worth deal'

The Uddhav Thackeray-faction leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, February 19, of buying the Shiv Sena name and party symbol. He also claimed that the Shiv Sena identity has been bought under a business deal worth Rs 2,000 cr.

The Election Commission on Friday allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and its 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction. The Uddhav and Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena were taking on each other for the party symbol since Eknath Shinde launched a revolt against the party last year.

Commenting on the EC order to allot the party name and symbol to the Shinde faction, Sanjay Raut, said, "I have informed the nation with my tweet. The way our symbol & Shiv Sena’s name has been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 cr worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate."

He also took a dig at the BJP, and said, "The party, the leader & the dishonest group that bids Rs 50 cr for MLAs, Rs 100 cr for MPs & Rs 50 lahks to 1 cr to buy our councillors. How much it would bid to take our name & symbol, you decide? My info is Rs 2,000 Crores."

The Uddhav-faction leader also broke his silence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in which he said the EC has established the difference between truth and lie while making the formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' more significant.

Reacting to HM's comment, he said, "What HM Amit Shah says has never been taken seriously. What can we say about people who believe in buying justice & truth? Who has won & lost Maharashtra we'll show when the time comes. We'll not say anything now."

Year-long allegations of purchasing MLAs

The allegations made by Sanjay Raut on the BJP for buying the Shiv Sena name, party symbol and MLAs are nothing new. After the Maharashtra present CM Eknath Shinde, along with 40 rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena left Maharashtra and landed in Guwhati to form their own Shiv Sena faction in June 2022, the same allegations were made by the Uddhav camp.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, 'Saamana' hinted that rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have been sold for Rs 50 crore. The Uddhav camp also alleged that the Centre is providing Y-plus security to the rebel MLAs, hinting that the BJP was pulling the strings.

The editorial in Saamana, read, "Finally, the BJP has been unmasked. They were saying the rebellion in the Shiv Sena was an internal matter. But, in the darkness of the night, uber-rich Ekdas (Eknath) Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis (the Leader of the Opposition) met in Vadodara. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present for the meeting."

After they accused the BJP of aiding the Eknath Shinde camp with all the resources, there were no shreds of evidence found of such discrepancies. The series of attacks and counter-attacks have continued since then, with Eknath Shinde registering a big win over Uddhav camp in Maharashtra.

