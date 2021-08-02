Sanjay Raut Acquaints Rahul Gandhi With Shiv Sena Structure; 'discussed National Politics'

Amid growing differences between allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Raut informed that he held detailed discussions with Rahul Gandhi on Maharashtra as well as national politics. The Wayanad MP "expressed satisfaction over the work of the state government. He also learned about the structure and working of Shiv Sena," added Raut.

Sena has often clashed with its ideological polar opposite Congress since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19, etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker. Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'.

The MVA infighting came out in the open after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole revealed that Congress would ditch the alliance and go solo in the upcoming local body elections. After meeting former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Patole stated that fighting the elections alone would not harm the stability of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Monday's meeting may symbolize that all is well in the coalition government but the same does not change Congress' decision to fight polls alone. While all three allies have maintained that the alliance is safe and expressed confidence that the MVA government will complete its full tenure, the Opposition BJP has often asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will fall on its own.

Congress' discomfort within MVA

In the last few months, multiple Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat have expressed their concerns over their party being neglected in the coalition government. In May 2020, Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated that Congress was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra.

The Sonia Gandhi-led party also locked horns with NCP over Sharad Pawar's unflattering assessment of Rahul Gandhi. Since taking charge of the Congress state unit, Patole has repeatedly asserted in the last few months that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many people are miffed over the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "growing influence" in the state, he has also claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves.