Sanjay Raut Alleges 'conspiracy To Make Mumbai Union Territory'; BJP Rubbishes Claim

On Saturday, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar outrightly rejected Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claim that there is a ploy to make Mumbai a Union Territory. Speaking to the media a day earlier, the Sena spokesperson contended that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya would move the courts in the next few months to demand that Mumbai be made a Union Territory citing that the percentage of Marathi-speaking people in the city has gone down drastically. However, Deodhar asked Raut to talk about this on the basis of proof.

"What can I say about this? This is drama. There is no basis for this. If he has some proof, he should talk on the basis of proof," BJP leader Sunil Deodhar said.

Sanjay Raut had said, “A presentation about making Mumbai a union territory has been made to the MHA (by this group). Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of the development".

Sanjay Raut levels another accusation against BJP

Briefing the media on Friday, Sanjay Raut alleged that his phone was tapped at the time of the MVA government formation in 2019. Claiming that former State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had tapped his phone at the behest of the Union government, he reiterated that the central investigative agencies were being misused. He will appear before the Colaba Police Station to record his statement in a phone-tapping case.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "The day before yesterday, I asked a question to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha- 'Don't the central investigative agencies work under your pressure? Look into my eyes and tell us that central investigative agencies are not misused'. On this, he responded, 'I am ready to talk about looking straight into your eyes'. Then, I raised the issue of how our phones were tapped. You know Rashmi Shukla was working on whose directions back then! Even today, she is in the Central government service."