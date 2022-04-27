Sanjay Raut Alleges Rana Couple Of Having 'underworld' Link; Demands Money Laundering Case

In a sensational charge, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have links with the underworld. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Raut questioned the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the Enforcement Directorate on not probing the transaction between the Amravati parliamentarian and builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, whom he claimed was associated with the D-Gang. A day earlier, Raut had posted a small part of Navneet Rana's election affidavit on Twitter to allege that she had taken a loan of Rs.80 lakh from Lakdawala.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Just as there was an underworld, Pakistan, D-Gang connection in the 1992 riots, the police, the state government and I have started to feel that D-Gang, underworld and their money in behind whatever has happened in the last 15 days- the loudspeaker row, the Hanuman Chalisa row. Yesterday, only one small example of the financial connections between Lakdawala- D-Gang's main financier who died in ED custody and the Rana couple came to light. Why did ED not probe this? If Lakdawala is involved in money laundering and the Rana couple is one beneficiary of the money that he has routed."

"Why did Mumbai's EOW not probe how this money was utilised and are there any other transactions? Because Lakdawala was in EOW's custody earlier. Then. he was taken into ED custody. It is necessary to probe all this. This is a fit case of money laundering on the Rana couple," he added. Moreover, the Sena spokesperson revealed that he had submitted the proof of all purported illegalities pertaining to the incarcerated Ranas to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

सांसद नवनीत राणा का मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में अंडरवर्ल्ड कनेक्शन सामने आया है। उसने जेल में मारे गए यूसुफ लकड़ावाला से 80 लाख रुपए का कर्ज लिया था। लकड़ावाला को ED ने 200 करोड़ रुपए के मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में गिरफ़्तार किया था और उसके 'डी' गिरोह से संबंध थे:शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत pic.twitter.com/VNU1lzUKyg — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 27, 2022

'Baseless allegation'

Responding to Raut's allegation, senior advocate Rizwan Merchant - the lawyer of the Rana couple, made it clear that they will respond only if the evidence is provided.

He said, "Every baseless and senseless allegation backed with a political motive doesn’t necessitate a reaction. Let them come forth with evidence and we’ll deal with it".

While the holiday bench of the Bandra court remanded his clients to judicial custody till May 6, the Sessions Court has directed the Mumbai Police to file a response on their bail petition on April 29.