Sanjay Raut Arrested: Brother Sunil Raut Claims 'he Has Been Framed', Pins Blame On BJP

Soon after Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Sunday night over alleged 'non-cooperation', his brother claimed that the Shiv Sena MP's arrest is a move by BJP to silence his voice as the saffron party is 'afraid'. He further alleged that the money recovered by ED from Raut's residence is the cash that was used by the Shiv Sena during the Ayodhya tour.

While addressing the media after his arrest, brother Sunil Raut said, "Sanjay Raut has been arrested. Sanjay Raut has been framed, he has no relations on the charges framed on him under which he is arrested. BJP is afraid of Sanjay Raut and thats why he is arrested. Sanjay raut will not bow down, he will be with Shiv Sena till his last breath."

He further said, "Tomorrow at 9.30 a.m. he will be taken for medical, at 11.30 a.m. he will be produced in court. They have framed him in order to silence his voice. Cash seized was party's money. The money is the balance of Ayodhya tour which Eknath Shinde was also a part of. It's remaining amount of the tour."

BJP welcomes Raut's arrest

Meanwhile, BJP welcomed the arrest. Kirit Somaiya alleged that Raut threatened several persons to send them, however, he himself is now going to jail.

In a Tweet, Somaiya said, "Sanjay Raut threatened several persons to send them in Jail . And today…??? He is sent to Jail by ED. Truth always wins!"

ED arrests Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

According to sources, Raut has been arrested for 'non-cooperation', with ED alleging that 'unaccounted cash was recovered'. Moreover, incriminating documents have also been seized.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), as a part of its probe on Sunday, conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening.