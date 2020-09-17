Sanjay Raut Asks, 'How Can We Fight COVID-19 Without Funds?'; Demands Release Of GST Dues

Speaking on the pending GST dues on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre is discriminating against non-BJP states governments. MPs belonging to TRS, TMC, DMK, RJD, AAP, NCP, SP and the Sena staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises demanding the early payment of GST compensation to the states. Maintaining that it is not a sin that a non-BJP government has been formed in the state, Raut observed that Maharashtra required the funds to fight COVID-19. Claiming that the Union government owes Rs.25,000 crore to Maharashtra, he threatened that all opposition parties will take to the streets if the dues are not paid at the earliest.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Is it a crime in a democracy that a non-BJP government was formed in Maharashtra? Leaders of all regional parties have come together against the discrimination perpetrated by the Centre towards West Bengal, us, Telangana and two other non-BJP governments. Today, the biggest fight against COVID-19 is being fought at the state level and not at the Central level. States should get more money. You are not ready to give us our legal right of GST. If you are not ready to give Rs.25,000 crore owed to Maharashtra, how will we fight against COVID-19? If we don't get our rightful share, all of us will hit the streets."

Centre suggests two options

The Finance Ministry has rejected the demand of multiple states and proposed two options for meeting the shortfall in GST compensation. First, it suggested that states could borrow Rs.97,000 crore (the revenue shortfall arising on account of GST implementation and not taking into account COVID-19) with the entire principal and interest repayment of the debt to be met through cess collection in subsequent years. Moreover, the states have been allowed to borrow an additional 0.5% points under the FRBM Act.

However, if the states opt to borrow the entire amount of Rs. 2.35 lakh crore, only the principal amount shall be repaid from the cess. In such a scenario, the states will have to bear the interest burden. Several CMs such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have written to PM Modi urging a rethink on the GST compensation options.

