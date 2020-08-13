No FIR but Mumbai Police Probe Almost Over, Claims Raut; Tells Sushant's Kin 'sit Quietly'

After relentlessly attacking Sushant Singh Rajput's family, questioning the relations of the late actor with his grieving father, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a new statement has asked Sushant's family to 'sit quietly' till the Mumbai Police finishes its investigation. "I am only asking people to sit quietly till the Mumbai police finish its investigation. Everyone, political parties, opposition and his family," said Sanjay Raut while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena leader added that he felt that it was time that the Mumbai Police wraps up the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death which was allegedly in its final stages. "I feel the time has come, that the Mumbai Police's investigation concludes its investigation," said Raut, making his claim despite no FIR being filed.

While speaking on the CBI probe into the case, Raut commented, "I know that after Bihar government's request CBI took it. Our Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed this. The debate is still on whether this is a violation and interference in the Maharashtra government's rights. That's all."

Read: Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At 'queries On CM, Police' In Sushant Probe: 'It Is Defamatory'

Read: Sanjay Raut Won't Apologise For Jibes At Sushant's Grieving Father; Gets '100s Of Notices'

Raut's insensitive jibes against SSR's family

Earlier this week, in an insensitive remark on the defamation notice sent by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut defended his remarks questioning the relations between Sushant and his father stating that he has spoken on the basis of what he knows. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut on Wednesday said, "I have spoken on the basis on the information that I have. Notice, what notice? We have a lot of work in Mumbai, 100 notices arrive every day here. I don't know."

The Shiv Sena MP in a Saamana editorial last Sunday unabashedly and disrespectfully put forth that late actor Sushant was not on good terms with his father. He doubted the relationship between Sushant's grieving father and him and slammed the late actor's family for doubting Mumbai Police's investigation.

Read: Sushant Case: 10 Shocking Things NCP's Memon & Sena's Sanjay Raut Said In Joint Attack

Read: Maharashtra Govt Replies To SC On Rhea's Plea; Sushant's Kin's Statements Termed 'tainted'