Sanjay Raut Asserts He Will Appear Before ED Today; Calls Summons 'politically Motivated'

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will appear before the ED office on Friday.

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to a money laundering case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be appearing before the central agency on Friday, July 1 in Mumbai. Raut has been asked to appear for questioning after the investigating agency had earlier declined his request to provide extra time for appearing. 

Raut earlier failed to appear in his first summon on Monday owing to the then political turmoil in Maharashtra, following which, the ED had sent him a second summons to appear before it on July 1. Notably, he will be visiting the ED office at 12 noon on Friday.

Speaking on the summons, the Shiv Sena leader told the media on Friday, "Yes, I am going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today. Everyone knows that it is totally political. The central agency summoned me and I am a citizen as well as MP. So I will go to ED."

Further making a veiled attack on the BJP, Raut claimed that central agencies are being used against all those who raised voices against the government. "They pressurised all and now I also got summoned by the ED." In addition to that, he also asked all his party workers to refrain from gathering outside the ED office. 

It is pertinent to note that Sanjay Raut's ED appearance comes just a day after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's MVA government. Extending his best wishes to the newly-elected CM, he said, "My best wishes to the new government in Maharashtra. I extend my greetings to Eknath Shinde to take Maharashtra forward."

Sanjay Raut's ED probe

Speaking about the ongoing ED probe in the matter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

Concerning the same, Raut's lawyer had sought 13-14 days' time to present the documents in front of the probe agency, however, it was declined by the Agency.

