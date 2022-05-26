Sanjay Raut Attacks BJP Over ED Raids On Anil Parab; 'Conspiracy To Defame Shiv Sena'

As Enforcement Directorate continues to conduct raids on Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's properties in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, May 26, accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to defame the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena. The ED is conducting raids at Anil Parab's various locations as a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered against the Maharashtra transport minister in an alleged money laundering case.

Speaking on Ed Raids at Anil Parab's house, Sanjay Raut told reporters, "We're in support of Anil Parab. BJP is using central government agencies against the opposition. This is just a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government".

He alleged that Anil Parab is being targeted for being a cabinet minister and such types of raids are witnessed for the last several days.

"BJP is playing dirty politics Even we have proof against many BJP leaders", he added.

Stating that all the actions taken by Central agencies in West Bengal and Maharashtra are just to defame and trouble the state government, Sanjay Raut said, "Just to trouble Shiv Sena and defame Shiv Sena, all this is happening".

Further referring to June 10 elections to the six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Elections will happen in the given time frame".

ED raids multiple locations linked to Anil Parab

On May 26, ED raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money-laundering investigation into state transport minister Anil Parab. This was in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Ratnagiri district's coastal Dapoli area and other charges. Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai, and Pune are being searched after the federal agency filed a new case under the criminal portions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Anil Parab (57), the state transport minister, is a three-time Shiv Sena politician in Maharashtra's legislative council. The ED searches were conducted over charges that Parab purchased a plot of land in Dapoli in 2017 for ₹1 crore, but it was only registered in 2019. While it is learned that certain additional allegations are also looked into.

The ED has previously questioned Anil Parab in connection with another money laundering case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who informed ED authorities that Anil Parab had furnished him with unofficial police officer transfer lists.

(Image: ANI)