Sanjay Raut Attempts A Face-saver, Says 'Sushant Was Part Of Our Mumbai-Bollywood Family'

Even as demand for the CBI probe in the Sushant case grows, Maharashtra government has yet again opposed the move, with Shiv Sena going a step ahead and calling it 'foolishness'. While Sena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier issued a threat to Sushant's family and told them to 'stay quiet' till Mumbai Police completes its investigation has now attempted a face-saver. Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Sanjay Raut said that he was not threatening the family and understands the sentiments of his family, but added that 'they must trust the probe by Mumbai Police and not interfere'.

Raut went on to say that there has been politicisation of Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew's statement, even as his Saamana editorial made a veiled attack on Parth Pawar. Mocking the demand for CBI probe, the Sena legislator once again said that after Mumbai Police's findings are out and then the family is not satisfied, they can go to go to 'CIA, UN.' Calling Bollywood as 'Mumbai's family', Raut who had levelled derogatory allegations on Sushant and his father's relation, said that the late actor was part of this family and if there is a mystery in his death, he too wants it to be out.

"Sometimes I say things in the heat of the moment as people are politicising the matter. We also want justice for his familyWe also want that if there is some mystery on his death then it should be out. Bollywood is Mumbai's family and he was our boy who lived in Mumbai, worked here."

Sanjay Raut's attack on Sushant Singh's family

Under fire for stating that Sushant was not on good terms with his father KK Singh and that he had married twice, statements which have been termed false, Raut had earlier stated that he was only talking on the basis of ‘information he had’, and that the family too was talking on the basis of information they had. He defended his statement and said, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to the surface." he also refused to apologise.

On Wednesday, issuing his first response on the defamation notice sent by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Raut said that he is unaware of any such notice. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo, who is a BJP MLA in Bihar, has sent a legal notice to Raut for making baseless claims and demanded an apology. Raut said that '100s of notice arrives in Mumbai.'

Sena slams Parth Pawar

Shiv Sena on Friday also slammed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar's statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Sena said that it is 'foolishness' to demand CBI inquiry in Sushant's case. In an indirect reference to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew, it said that some 'experienced people' are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry claiming that 'there is a conspiracy' going on to hurt 'Maharashtra's self-respect'.

"It would be foolishness to demand a CBI inquiry in the Sushant case. Some experienced people are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry. It should be understood that there is a conspiracy going on to hurt Maharashtra's self-respect and identity under the cover of the CBI probe in the case," Saamana editorial said.

