Sanjay Raut Avers 'Raj Thackeray Backstabbed Balasaheb'; Links Loudspeaker Row To Jealousy

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the MNS chief of backstabbing late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Considered extremely close to his uncle, Raj Thackeray quit the Sena in December 2005 and formed the MNS a year later. Raut's reaction came after the MNS president shared a video of his uncle promising to remove loudspeakers from mosques, a demand which has resonated recently. Addressing a party workers' convention in Pune on Thursday, he alleged that Raj Thackeray had raised this as he was jealous of his cousin Uddhav becoming the Maharashtra CM.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "In the last 15 years, there was no problem with loudspeakers. Why did he (Raj Thackeray) have a problem with loudspeakers only when his brother became the Chief Minister? This is the question. No one had a problem with loudspeakers when Vilasrao Deshmukh was the CM, Prithviraj Chavan was the CM and when his favourite Devendra Fadnavis became the CM. He started having a problem with loudspeakers when his brother became the CM."

The Sena spokesperson added, "The problem with loudspeakers started with jealousy. But there is no need to worry. The CM of this state Uddhav Thackeray and the government led by him are capable of treating all diseases ranging from COVID-19 to jealousy". Previously, Shiv Sena alleged that Raj Thackeray was acting at BJP's behest to destabilise the MVA government.

There is politics over loudspeakers everywhere and some old clips of Balasaheb on his views about loudspeakers in mosques are being shared. Why this issue was never raised since 50 years when Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis were CM?: Sanjay Raut (05.05) pic.twitter.com/uziFwyBvnx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Raj Thackeray triggers loudspeaker row

In his May 1 rally, the MNS chief gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. On Wednesday, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to Raj Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence.