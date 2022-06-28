Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut contended that there is restlessness among the rebels in Guwahati after the Supreme Court's order. A day earlier, an SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to the Eknath Shinde camp to submit their response to the Sena's disqualification petition until July 12. Moreover, the Maharashtra government assured that no harm will be caused to the lives, liberty and properties of the 39 MLAs and their families.

Weighing in on the Supreme Court's order which did not bar a floor test, Sanjay Raut remarked, "The MLAs who are sitting in the Valley of Guwahati should rest there till July 11. There is no work for you in Maharashtra. Our request will be looked into after the 11th. That does not mean these people come to the Assembly and do something. It is a very historic order."

Expressing hope that many of the rebels will return to the party fold, he opined, "Whether it is Uddhav Ji, Aaditya Ji, or any of us, we are not ready to consider all of them rebels. More than half of them are in touch with us. We are not ready to consider them rebels because they have been forcefully taken there. Until they don't return to Mumbai, we are hopeful. After the SC gave its verdict yesterday, there is restlessness among them once again."

Commenting on whether meetings are taking place at Fadnavis' home regarding the formation of a BJP government, Raut quipped, "Devendra Fadnavis is the Leader of the Opposition in the state. He has the support of 106 MLAs. Such a big opposition party was not formed in Maharashtra before. It is our consistent stance that this party can do good work. Devendra Fadnavis has that capability. There is a reason why he has been the CM. But he should not interfere in the current crisis."

It's an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till July 11. There is no work for them in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on SC order of allowing Eknath Shinde & other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Dy Speaker by July 11 pic.twitter.com/GIKPVSuGIV — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Raut hits out at rebel

On this occasion, Sanjay Raut also chided rebel spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar for penning an open letter urging Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to ally with BJP once again. Alleging that NCP and Congress are enjoying power and simultaneously making attempts to finish the foundation of Shiv Sena, Kesarkar maintained that the rebels were fighting for the self-respect of the party. Raut responded, "When did he join the party? After Balasaheb's death. How can he talk about Shiv Sena? Tell him to try and get elected from Sawantwadi".