Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on May 14 pitched for ‘one nation, one language' and said that Hindi is spoken across India and is widely accepted.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge and implement one language in all states.

Sanjay Raut’s statement comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English rather than the local language, a statement that was vehemently criticised by several prominent political leaders in southern states of the nation, who said that forcing Hindi on people was unacceptable and that it was part of a plan to weaken regional languages.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut made these remarks while speaking to reporters. His remark comes as a response to a question concerning Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy's remarks the day before, in which the latter denounced any attempts at purported Hindi imposition and questioned claims that studying the language would lead to job opportunities.

Taking a jibe at those that insist jobs will probably be accessible to people learning Hindi, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy had stated that only those selling 'panipuri' know Hindi in Coimbatore presently, a clear allusion to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.

Hindi is the language of the nation: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

When asked about the Tamil Nadu Minister’s remarks, Sanjay Raut said that his party has always revered Hindi.

Sanjay Raut said, "Whenever I get an opportunity in the House, I speak in Hindi. Because the country should listen to what I want to say, it is the language of the nation. Hindi is the only language which has acceptability and is spoken in the entire country.” "Union Home Minister Amit Shah should accept this challenge that there should be one language in all states. One country, one Constitution, one nishan (emblem/symbol) and one language should be there," Sanjay Raut further added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut further said that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s rally on May 14 would be historic and revolutionary. The Shiv Sena chief would wipe out all allegations on the party by the political rivals that were vitiating the atmosphere in Maharashtra.

Image: PTI