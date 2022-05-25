Sanjay Raut Backs Yashwant Jadhav Amid Fresh ED Summons: 'They Will Send Notices To All'

Reacting to the ED summons of senior Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav in connection with an alleged violation of FEMA rules, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now come down hard on the central agency stating that they will now start issuing notices to all the people of Maharashtra.

Further reiterating his previously made statements, he referred to many other similar incidents in other states and said that such raids are happening constantly in other states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Notably, this is not the first time a Shiv Sena leader has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier, many others were also called in for questioning in connection to various other cases including money laundering.

Earlier in the day, the senior party leader who is also BMC's former standing committee chairman, Yashwant Jadhav was asked to appear before the central agency for questioning over the allegation of violating the rules of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This came in connection with the ongoing investigations against him on the basis of the Income Tax raids that were conducted at his premises in February this year.

Investigations against Shiv Sena's Yashwant Jadhav

Earlier in February, multiple raids were carried out at over 35 premises linked to the Shiv Sena leader and some BMC contractors following which several pieces of evidence including incriminating documents, loose sheets, and digital evidence were seized from the premises. Concerning the raids, the CBDT had added, 'Evidence of their involvement in international hawala transaction and routing of the ill-gotten money to certain foreign jurisdictions have also been recovered".

Since then, Jadhav continues to remain under the radar of the department as the list of properties acquired during the raids carried out at his premises since the lockdown is on a rise.

Back then as well, the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had stated that the raids are carried out just in view of the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls. He had also said that the ED has work to do only in Maharashtra and West Bengal and has no work in other states. Further noting the central agencies' action on MVA leaders, he said, "We are noting all these things. We are watching, the public is watching too. Let them do it. Let them find out what they are searching for".

Image: ANI/Facebook