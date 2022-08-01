Last Updated:

Sanjay Raut Being Used As 'a Pawn' By Oppn: BJP Amid ED Probe On Patra Chawl Land Scam

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Sanjay Raut is involved in the Patra Chawl case and the Opposition is attempting to do politics by making him a pawn."

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Sanjay Raut

Image: PTI/ANI


BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra defended the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) actions against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has been taken into four-day custody on Monday over the alleged Patra Chawl scam. While speaking with ANI, Patra questioned why shouldn't investigating agencies look into corruption cases and why should the MPs be spared from investigations. He also accused the opposition leaders of playing politics over the alleged corruption regarding the Patra Chawl scam which dates back to 14-15 years ago. 

Opposition using Raut as a pawn: Patra

"Entire India is seeing the manner in which the Opposition is doing politics over corruption", Patra told ANI. "Sanjay Raut is involved in the Patra Chawl case and the Opposition is attempting to do politics by making him a pawn". He also said that the alleged scam has been brewing for the last 14-15 years and questioned why the ED shouldn't look into it when there are a thousand crores of rupees involved. 

Patra alleged that the scam is worth Rs1,000 crore, the amount that was meant to build houses for 680 families in Mumbai but was siphoned off by the opposition leaders including Raut. "Why is there a sense of entitlement in Sanjay Raut? He's an MP. Does it mean there should not be an investigation against him?", Patra questioned. 

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Baghel says 'ED, I-T Dept & CBI being used' amid Sanjay Raut's arrest

"This is New India. If there is a corruption of hard-earned money of people, there is a policy of zero tolerance and it will be investigated", the spokesperson added.

READ | Deepak Kesarkar welcomes 'positive change' as Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family

Patra counters Rahul Gandhi on drug seizure from Gujarat

Patra also countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who in his tweet a while ago, flagged the seizure of drugs from Gujarat's Mundra Port. 

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi mentioned the recovery of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore, Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore on September 21 last year, May 22 and July 22, respectively and questioned why the youth in Gujarat is being forced into drugs.

Using #BJPDrugGate in his tweets, he also questioned why drug consignments are being caught at the same port despite seizures on three occasions.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi's queries, Patra advised the former to "get his facts straight" and reminded him that this is the era when drug consignments are getting busted, unlike the previous era. He also accused the Congress leader of partying when Mumbai was under terrorist attacks. 

READ | Sanjay Raut 'Arrested for speaking against BJP' says brother Sunil as ED gets custody
READ | 'Sanjay Raut will come out clean, ED being used as tool against Oppn,' claims Congress
First Published:
COMMENT