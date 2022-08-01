Sanjay Raut Being Used As 'a Pawn' By Oppn: BJP Amid ED Probe On Patra Chawl Land Scam

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra defended the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) actions against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has been taken into four-day custody on Monday over the alleged Patra Chawl scam. While speaking with ANI, Patra questioned why shouldn't investigating agencies look into corruption cases and why should the MPs be spared from investigations. He also accused the opposition leaders of playing politics over the alleged corruption regarding the Patra Chawl scam which dates back to 14-15 years ago.

Opposition using Raut as a pawn: Patra

"Entire India is seeing the manner in which the Opposition is doing politics over corruption", Patra told ANI. "Sanjay Raut is involved in the Patra Chawl case and the Opposition is attempting to do politics by making him a pawn". He also said that the alleged scam has been brewing for the last 14-15 years and questioned why the ED shouldn't look into it when there are a thousand crores of rupees involved.

Patra alleged that the scam is worth Rs1,000 crore, the amount that was meant to build houses for 680 families in Mumbai but was siphoned off by the opposition leaders including Raut. "Why is there a sense of entitlement in Sanjay Raut? He's an MP. Does it mean there should not be an investigation against him?", Patra questioned.

"This is New India. If there is a corruption of hard-earned money of people, there is a policy of zero tolerance and it will be investigated", the spokesperson added.

Entire India is seeing the manner in which the Opposition is doing politics over corruption. Sanjay Raut is involved in the Patra Chawl case and the Opposition is attempting to do politics by making him a pawn: BJP leader Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/vdkOCCYrjC — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Patra counters Rahul Gandhi on drug seizure from Gujarat

Patra also countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who in his tweet a while ago, flagged the seizure of drugs from Gujarat's Mundra Port.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi mentioned the recovery of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore, Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore on September 21 last year, May 22 and July 22, respectively and questioned why the youth in Gujarat is being forced into drugs.

Using #BJPDrugGate in his tweets, he also questioned why drug consignments are being caught at the same port despite seizures on three occasions.

गुजरात के मुंद्रा पोर्ट पर बरामद ड्रग्स



Sep 21 3000 Kg ₹21000 करोड़

May 22 56 Kg ₹500 करोड़

July 22 75 Kg ₹375 करोड़



डबल इंजन सरकार में बैठे कौन लोग हैं जो लगातार ड्रग्स-शराब माफिया को संरक्षण दे रहे हैं? गुजरात के युवाओं को नशे में क्यों धकेला जा रहा है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2022

Replying to Rahul Gandhi's queries, Patra advised the former to "get his facts straight" and reminded him that this is the era when drug consignments are getting busted, unlike the previous era. He also accused the Congress leader of partying when Mumbai was under terrorist attacks.