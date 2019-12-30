Allegedly Miffed, Sanjay Raut Breaks Silence On His Brother Not Becoming Maharashtra Min

Minutes after reports that Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is unhappy over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet expansion, he has issued a statement on Monday. Refuting the claims, Raut said that he and his family has always stood for the party. It was reported earlier that Raut is unhappy because his brother Sunil Raut, MLA from Vikhroli has not been included in the cabinet.

Sanjay Raut has said: "Those are rubbish reports. I and my family has always stood for the party."

Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray in the new cabinet

The cabinet expansion in Maharashtra saw NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy chief minister of the state. As per sources, the NCP leader is also expected to additionally head the Home Ministry. In November, then-rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in wee hours to form a BJP-led government. However, he tendered his resignation prior to the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. The BJP government in coalition with Ajit Pawar lasted for around 80-hours, thus making way for another ideologically contrasting Maharashtra government--Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Another highlight of the Cabinet expansion is that Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray can be given a cabinet berth. While Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) has taken the oath, NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) has taken the oath.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly was held from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur. The Thackeray-led government's cabinet expansion which was initially to be held on December 24, will be held on Monday. The Opposition has slammed the delay, saying not many issues were debated and resolved in the Nagpur Assembly. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress) and chose to ally with Shiv Sena, forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

