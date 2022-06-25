Sanjay Raut Challenges Rebel MLAs To Show Strength; Asserts 'Nobody Can Hijack Shiv Sena'

Embroiled in a massive political turmoil, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, ahead of the party's National Executive Meeting, stated that a big decision will be taken during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Shiv Sena's National Executive Meeting on Saturday, Sanjay Raut said, "We'll sit together at the meeting and discuss the party's expansion, and it's future. Party is very big and cannot be hijacked with such ease. It's been made with our blood. Several people have sacrificed for it. Just because someone has money, it cannot buy the party." Adding further, Raut recalled the June 24 meeting held in Matoshree at night which had in attendance MVA leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and claimed to have received calls from 10 (rebel) MLAs. "Come to the floor of the House, and we will know who is stronger," Raut told reporters.

Maharashtra | Stop bleating like a goat (to BJP leaders)... During our meeting last night in the presence of Sharad Pawar, we received a call from 10 (rebel) MLAs... Come to the floor of the House, and we will know who is stronger: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/4Fsw6i20zY — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

'If Shiv Saniks' anger exploded, there will be fire': Raut

Addressing reporters on Saturday, the Shiv Sena MP used provocative language and asserted that if the anger of Shiv Saniks exploded, then there will be fire.

"The anger of Shiv Sanik has not yet exploded, but it can. People of Sangli came to me and asked me what should we do. If these people got angry, then there will be fire. But we told everyone to stay calm. I believe that when these MLAs will come to Mumbai they will come to our side," Raut said.

Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/PZyjRa0Rmm — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Raut also attacked former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and said, "I would advise Devendra Fadnavis to not get involved in this matter, and save whatever is left of his dignity. We'll see each other in the elections."

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs complain about withdrawal of security

In a letter addressed by all 38 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and all Police Commissioners, they complained that the security provided to them at their residence and family members has been withdrawn as an "act of revenge". Demanding the immediate restoration of the security cover, they warned that Thackeray, his son Aaditya, NCP Sharad Pawar and MVA leaders will be held responsible if any harm were to come to their family members.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shiv Sena workers vandalised the office of the party's MLA Tanaji Sawant in the Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.