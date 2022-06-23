Undeterred by the increasing numbers of rebel MLAs at Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Thursday that at least 20 MLAs are still in touch with the party.

Claiming that the legislators were "pressured" into leaving the state and joining Eknath Shinde's camp, Raut said, "Our party is strong even to this day... About 20 MLAs are in touch with us... when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know. It will soon be revealed in what circumstances and pressure these MLAs left us."

Maintaining that the party is not finished even if MLAs leave, he also revealed that Nitin Deshmukh and Kailash Patil- two legislators who returned to Mumbai from the rebel camp- will hold a press conference today. When asked about Eknath Shinde's demand to snap ties with NCP and Congress, Raut asked the media to watch his earlier speeches where he has criticised the BJP.

Hitting out at Shinde, the Sena leader further said, "He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We're true Balasaheb Bhakts...even though we are under pressure from central agencies, we continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray." When asked about the dwindling number of MLAs with Shiv Sena, Raut said, "When the floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative."

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of over Shiv Sena 37 MLAs.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face.

Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Yesterday night, Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

A few minutes earlier, more Sena MLAs including Deepak Kesarkar, Mangesh Kundalkar, and Sada Sarvankar reached Guwahati to join the rebel camp. Eknath Shinde is likely to show the strength of MLAs supporting him at 2 pm.