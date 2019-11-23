The Debate
Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Ajit Pawar For Changing Loyalty And Allying With BJP

Politics

In a massive political twist, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister on Maharashtra while NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who was expecting his party supremo Uddhav Thackeray to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has slammed NCP's Ajit Pawar for changing his allegiance overnight and allying with BJP. Raut said that Ajit Pawar was present in Friday night's tri-party meeting of Cong-NCP-Sena and was 'avoiding eye contact'. In a massive political twist, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has sworn in as Chief Minister on Maharashtra while NCP's Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

