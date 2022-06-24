Sanjay Raut Concedes 'Shiv Sena Does Not Have Numbers'; Attempts To Pacify Sharad Pawar

After floating the 'Shiv Sena mulling MVA exit' statement, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut spoke to reporters on Friday where he conceded that the party did not have the numbers. Comparing Shiv Sena to a 'Mahasagar', Raut turned poetic and stated that 'waves come and go' but those who had left would regret their decision. He also claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was being 'threatened' by a Central Minister (Union Minister Narayan Rane) and demanded an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Let us see what happens, the number of Shiv Sena MLAs left is less. But the Central Minister is threatening Sharad Pawar, someone who is respected by Narendra Modi Ji as well. He is threatening him. Saying we won't let you leave, this is shameful," said Sanjay Raut.

"Shiv Sena is a Mahasagar. There are days when there is a high tide, waves come and go. But those who left will regret it, this will now be a legislative fight. This too shall pass. We have already sought action against 12 rebel MLAs. Sharad Pawar is being threatened. Maharashtra wants to know PM Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, do you support the statements of your Minister?" he questioned.

Raut tries to pacify Pawar?

Notably, Raut's face-saver comes after his 'mulling MVA exit' statement sent ripples in the NCP, which chaired back-to-back meetings, although it ultimately decided to repose faith in the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. Earlier, Raut had taken to Twitter and had asserted that 'whether or not the MVA govt survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable'.

"A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA govt, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA govt survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable," tweeted the Shiv Sena leader.

The controversy erupted after Union minister Narayan Rane took on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, alleging that the latter was 'threatening' the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and warned that if anything happened to them in the Maharashtra Assembly, there will be consequences. Notably, Pawar had remarked that the Guwahati rebels, led by Eknath Shinde, will have to come back to the Maharashtra Assembly eventually, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will win the trust vote despite the rebellion.

Hitting back, Rane quipped, "Hon'ble Sharad Pawar Saheb is threatening all of them, 'Come and show it in the assembly', they are coming. They will come and vote as they please. Pushing even their hair will make it difficult to get home."

माननीय शरद पवार साहेब या सर्वांना धमक्या देत आहेत, 'सभागृहात येऊन दाखवा', ते येणारच आहेत. ते येणार आणि त्यांच्या मनाप्रमाणे मतदान करणार. त्यांच्या केसालाही धक्का लावल्यास घर गाठणे कठिण होईल. — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the latest inputs, the strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to surpass 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati today.