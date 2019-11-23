Sanjay Raut Cries Foul As Fadnavis And Ajit Pawar Sworn-in As CM And Dy. CM Respectively

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM, with Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut slamming this development. Raut addressing the media stated that this move came as a surprise, "Ajit Pawar was active in the conversation and all of a sudden he disappeared."

'His body language was suspicious'

Raut further stated that "Ajit Pawar was with us till 9 pm last night. His body language was suspicious. Sharad Pawar was seeing all this. We heard that he was sitting with a lawyer. Sharad Pawar had nothing to do with it." Raut further alleged that he was suspicious over Ajit Pawar behaviour after the ED notice that sent to Pawar," Raut further alleged, "Fadnavis was frequently saying that actual place of Ajit was in Arthur Road jail. He might have threatened him on this."

Raut cries foul

Raut further crying foul stated, "You have committed a sin. This is the betrayal of the people of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar and MLAs have defamed the name of Shivaji Maharaj. The people will bring them to the road." A furious Raut further went on to blame the Governor, "I thought that the Governor having to come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secret, does not glorify the politics."

Fadnavis takes Oath

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

